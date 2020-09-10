Mikell Reed Carroll, International Ms. USA, Awarded 2020 SOSA Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases International Ms. USA 2020 Press Release

Mikell Reed Carroll, the reigning International Ms. USA, has been chosen as a 2020 recipient of the SOSA Award, the Secretary of State Award for Outstanding Volunteerism Abroad for her work with refugees in the Western Balkans.

The SOSA is awarded by the Department of State and AAFSW, the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide, to those members of the Foreign Service and their family members abroad who demonstrate exceptional volunteer efforts.



This year is the 30th Anniversary of the SOSA. The SOSA Award was first started in 1990 by the US Department of State in conjunction with AAFSW and direct support from former Secretary of State James Baker and his wife Susan. Since then hundreds have been recognized for their outstanding volunteer efforts abroad with projects in more than 130 countries. The SOSA Awards Committee chooses the winners from hundreds of award nominations submitted each year and the winners from each geographic bureau of the State Department receive: Travel to Washington DC for the awards ceremony, a $2500 cash prize, a certificate signed by the Secretary of State and a pin commemorating the annual AAFSW ceremony.



Mikell was chosen as the winner for the European bureau of the US Department of State, there are 6 geographic bureaus in the Department of State, with a winner being chosen for each geographic bureau.



Mikell is the spouse of Daniel Carroll, a US Foreign Service Officer and she herself has worked for the Department of State since 2011 with assignments in: Nicaragua, Vietnam, Croatia, Washington DC and Serbia as well as a temporary assignment in Sao Paolo, Brazil.



Mikell is originally from Maine and holds a bachelors degree from Saint Joseph's College in Maine and a Juris Doctor from the University of Maine School of Law. She has volunteered for over a decade at multiple organizations around the world, including: Habitat for Humanity, UNICEF, Refugee Aid Serbia, the American Heart Association, Walk MS, the World Heart Federation, to name a few.



Mikell's volunteer efforts assisting Refugee Aid Serbia included several donation drives in which she collected more than $10,000 in in-kind and cash donations for Refugee Aid Serbia's Workshop in Belgrade as well as items for distribution to refugee camps around Serbia. She even collaborated with a group of senior citizens from her hometown in Maine to knit winter items to help keep refugee children warm during cold Balkan winters. The group, The Witty Knitters of the Bath Area Senior Center, knit hundreds of winter items that were distributed at local camps in the Balkans.



For more information on the SOSA Award you can visit https://www.aafsw.org/

