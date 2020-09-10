Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Commercial Lines Account Manager

Press Releases POWERS Insurance & Risk Management Press Release

Linsey Morris has more than 15 years of insurance industry experience.

St. Louis, MO, September 10, 2020 --(



Morris has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. In this position, she will be responsible for the ongoing management of commercial clients, retaining new and renewal clients, and assisting the company’s producers in order to enhance business development.



Morris previously worked for POWERS in its personal lines department for five years. Prior to rejoining POWERS, she worked at various local insurance agencies in different capacities. Morris earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Risk Management and Insurance from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo. She is a member of the Missouri Association of Independent Agents, the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, and the Risk Management Society.



“I am a former POWERS employee who worked for more than five years at our company before leaving to make a career change,” said Morris. “I returned because I simply could not find an employer whose culture and ethics matched the POWERS organization. I am excited to be back and now working in the commercial lines sector.”



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.powersinsurance.com



