69th Annual Maggie Awards® Call4Entries Brochure Now Available - Entries Open October 1st & Offer Savings

The 69th Annual Maggie Awards® offers 180 plus categories to reflect all contributors to the media production process. They invite marketing, audience development, event, and digital teams to participate alongside their publishing partners in the awards program. These team members can enter Best Marketing Campaigns, Best Website, Best Blog Series, Best Media Kit, Audience Development or Event Campaigns. The Student and Association categories have expanded so entrants can select from targeted categories as well as general publishing categories for honors. Download the Maggie Awards Call4Entries for a complete listing at: http://maggieawards.com/2021-maggie-awards-call4entries/



“The Maggie Awards® have a long-standing reputation of honoring excellence across print, online and digital media brands,” reports Catherine Upton, Maggie® Awards Chair. “We are honored to expand this tradition to the entire media channel from consumer, creator, marketer, editor, and publisher.”



The Maggie Awards® Call4Entries brochure is now available for preview at www.MaggieAwards.com. Submit entries in October and earn up to 30% savings when paid by October 31st, 2019. Discount excludes Initial Category for print publication and website.



Enter the Maggie Awards ® at: https://maggies.awardsplatform.com/ Want a quick tutorial of the new Entry Portal? Visit: http://maggieawards.com/entering-the-maggie-awards-with-the-new-entry-portal/



Maggie Awards® Important Dates

Call4Entries Brochure Available September 10th, 2020

Entries Open October 1st, 2020

Early Discount Expires October 31st, 2020

Entries Close February 1st, 2021

Judging Occurs February 2021

Finalists are Notified March 2021

Awards Event April 2021

To learn more about the Maggie Awards® visit: www.MaggieAwards.com



About Maggie Awards

Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



cu2co.com

awards@maggieawards.com



