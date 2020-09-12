Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: The Gateway Family YMCA, Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Eastern Union County Present Virtual Playstreets

Shaping Eastern Union County and Shaping Elizabeth are community collaborations working to improve community health and well-being

Elizabeth, NJ, September 12, 2020 --(



“The goal of the Playstreets program is to get both parents and children active and to encourage daily activity,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our typical Playstreets program is offered outdoors and is well attended by the community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “2020 is not a typical year, and following our Indoor Playstreet programs earlier in the year, we have decided to continue this fun and informative event in a virtual format.”



At each Playstreets program parents and children participate in activities to increase physical activity including games, relay races, parachute play, and healthy activities. Information on health nutrition, community resources and healthy living are included.



Shaping Eastern Union County is a collaborative team of community leaders committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. The Shaping Elizabeth Community Health Initiative (CHI) is a team composed of community leaders committed to improving the health and well-being of the City of Elizabeth by creating sustainable change to policies and environment with strategies to close the “Health Equality” gap that support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.



For more information and to register for the upcoming Virtual Playstreets or community events, visit www.tgfymca.org/events For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, please visit www.tgfymca.org. Elizabeth, NJ, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA, Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Eastern Union County will provide a virtual version of their Playstreets Program in conjunction with YMCA Get Fit Kids as part of Welcoming Week on September 15th at 4pm, and as part of National Family Health & Fitness Day on September 29th at 4pm. Virtual Playstreets are free and open to the community, with advance registration required at www.tgfymca.org to ensure families have the information to log on and join in the event. Playstreets programs combine fun activities for children and adults with the goal of having fun while exercising and providing healthy living information from local partner organizations.“The goal of the Playstreets program is to get both parents and children active and to encourage daily activity,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our typical Playstreets program is offered outdoors and is well attended by the community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “2020 is not a typical year, and following our Indoor Playstreet programs earlier in the year, we have decided to continue this fun and informative event in a virtual format.”At each Playstreets program parents and children participate in activities to increase physical activity including games, relay races, parachute play, and healthy activities. Information on health nutrition, community resources and healthy living are included.Shaping Eastern Union County is a collaborative team of community leaders committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. The Shaping Elizabeth Community Health Initiative (CHI) is a team composed of community leaders committed to improving the health and well-being of the City of Elizabeth by creating sustainable change to policies and environment with strategies to close the “Health Equality” gap that support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all.The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Y impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faiths or incomes. The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion: to strengthen the foundations of community.For more information and to register for the upcoming Virtual Playstreets or community events, visit www.tgfymca.org/events For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, please visit www.tgfymca.org. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA