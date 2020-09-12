Press Releases Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Christopher Norris as Director of Procurement for Zamma Corporation

Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Mohrman of Christopher Norris as Director of Procurement for Zamma Corporation.

Sarasota, FL, September 12, 2020 --(



With extensive experience in Materials and Supply Chain Management, Chris most recently held the position of Materials Manager with Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Systems Engineering and received his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.



Zamma Corporation was founded in 1970 and began as a producer of pre-finished molding for the home center industry. Over the years, Zamma has grown and evolved into the largest manufacturer of pre-finished floor moldings in North America, with highly engineered products in vinyl, laminate and wood moldings for Home Center, OEM and Distributor customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. They pride themselves on unsurpassed quality, technology, and quick delivery.



About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.



Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com Sarasota, FL, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the Director of Procurement, Chris will be tasked with evaluating and improving Zamma’s procurement strategy and processes for raw material sourcing, optimizing vendor relationships through creation of strategic partnerships, and leading the procurement team for proactive, cross-trained and supportive excellence.With extensive experience in Materials and Supply Chain Management, Chris most recently held the position of Materials Manager with Goodyear Tire and Rubber. He is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Systems Engineering and received his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business, Duke University.Zamma Corporation was founded in 1970 and began as a producer of pre-finished molding for the home center industry. Over the years, Zamma has grown and evolved into the largest manufacturer of pre-finished floor moldings in North America, with highly engineered products in vinyl, laminate and wood moldings for Home Center, OEM and Distributor customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. They pride themselves on unsurpassed quality, technology, and quick delivery.About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com Contact Information Brooke Chase Associates

Joseph McElmeel

877-374-0039



http://www.brookechase.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.