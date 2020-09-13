Nemely's CRM Alerts App Selected as Microsoft Preferred Solution

Press Releases Nemely Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, September 13, 2020 --(



According to Microsoft, a preferred solution is a cloud application selected for its quality, performance, and ability to address customer needs in a certain industry vertical or solution area. A team of Microsoft experts validates solutions from partners with specific proven competencies and capabilities.



"We are very happy and proud to have gotten the recognition for CRM Alerts of Microsoft Preferred Solution. It is a testament to our team that the effort we have put in developing the solution has been well received and that our view on what productivity and simplicity means is shared by many others. We continue to invest in the product and will be announcing a major new release within the next couple of months. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements within the CRM productivity space," says Stefan Christiansson, CEO and Senior Architect at Nemely.



CRM Alerts help customers extend Dynamics 365 with the power of instant push notifications and one-tap responses and approvals. The app makes it easier for customers to set up and customize their alerts, take notes and respond from a push notification, include PDF attachments generated from CRM reports, deep link into Dynamics 365 and Resco mobile apps, and more.



To learn more about CRM Alerts, please visit Nemely's website here: https://nemely.com



Cherilyn Huerto

+46851831600



https://nemely.com

sales@nemely.com



