Press Releases Launchfire Press Release

Receive press releases from Launchfire: By Email RSS Feeds: Launchfire Wins Silver at 2020 Summit Creative Awards

Ottawa, Canada, September 13, 2020 --(



"Big thanks to our amazing team for continuing to build incredibly fun and effective digital promos for our clients. We’re also super grateful to Coca-Cola and Jason’s Deli for supporting the work we do and allowing us to enter these competitions. Not all clients are willing to do that, so we’re very thankful,” said AJ Pratt, Co-Founder of Launchfire.



The Summit Creative Awards recognize and celebrate the creative achievements of small and medium-sized advertising agencies worldwide with annual billings under $30 million. Celebrating its 26th year, the Summit Creative Award has firmly established itself as the premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms of this size and has become a coveted honor.



“Winning a Summit Creative Award is a significant accomplishment in one’s career. With vetted judges, tough judging criteria, two-phase blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners, only deserving entries receive recognition,” said Jocelyn Luciano, Managing Director for the Summit International Awards. “The creative work this year was outstanding. Watching the judges debate the details of individual entries in the run-off for the tops spots was inspiring.”



About Launchfire

Launchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps retailers and package goods companies increase consumer engagement, educate customers, and sell more stuff. Ottawa, Canada, September 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The game-based digital promotions agency, Launchfire, has won a Silver 2020 Summit Creative Award in the Engagement/Experiential/VR category. Selected from over 4,100 submissions, The Family Fun Sweepstakes campaign increased fountain drink sales, increased email opt-ins, and drove app downloads."Big thanks to our amazing team for continuing to build incredibly fun and effective digital promos for our clients. We’re also super grateful to Coca-Cola and Jason’s Deli for supporting the work we do and allowing us to enter these competitions. Not all clients are willing to do that, so we’re very thankful,” said AJ Pratt, Co-Founder of Launchfire.The Summit Creative Awards recognize and celebrate the creative achievements of small and medium-sized advertising agencies worldwide with annual billings under $30 million. Celebrating its 26th year, the Summit Creative Award has firmly established itself as the premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms of this size and has become a coveted honor.“Winning a Summit Creative Award is a significant accomplishment in one’s career. With vetted judges, tough judging criteria, two-phase blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners, only deserving entries receive recognition,” said Jocelyn Luciano, Managing Director for the Summit International Awards. “The creative work this year was outstanding. Watching the judges debate the details of individual entries in the run-off for the tops spots was inspiring.”About LaunchfireLaunchfire (est. 1999) is a game-based digital promotions company that helps retailers and package goods companies increase consumer engagement, educate customers, and sell more stuff. Contact Information Launchfire

Carleigh Reynolds

613-728-5865



Launchfire.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Launchfire