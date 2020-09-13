Daugherty Recognized for Two National Awards

PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
St. Louis, MO, September 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a strategic management and technology consulting partner, is proud to announce that they’ve been named a 2020 Best and Brightest Company to Work For In The Nation® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). In addition to this exciting recognition, the team also received the honor of being named one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness®.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In the Nation® competition celebrates achievement and success in empowering employees’ lives through rich heritage and culture. These traits distinguish the Best & Brightest and empower winning companies to excel. The Best and Brightest Program provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why each of them would be an ideal place for employees to work.

The Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness® program not only celebrates accomplishments as The Nation’s Best and Brightest In Wellness®, but also serves to bring awareness to the latest health and wellness trends and developments. Those recognized for this award celebrate and empower employees through their wellness journeys. This program focuses on the value of wellness within the business, but also in their communities.

“Many years ago, Daugherty started our Health & Wellness program to better support the well-being of our employees and create a culture of healthy choices,” said Ron Daugherty, President and CEO of Daugherty. “In 2020, health has become a central focus globally, and I am proud that Daugherty has been able to support our teammates with their physical, mental, emotional and social health needs. My compliments to the Best & Brightest organization for bringing even more attention to this important aspect of the workplace, whether the workplace is virtual or in the office.”

For additional information, and a complete list of winners, please visit the National Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® website.
