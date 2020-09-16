Ormrod Floor Sanding Announce Unprecedented Growth

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ormrod Floor Sanding Press Release

Ormrod Floor Sanding are happy to announce incredible growth since the launch of their new floor sanding website.

The floor sanding trade is relatively competitive as there are many companies offering similar services. This means that anyone wishing to lead the field needs to offer an exceptional service, accompanied with excellent customer service. However, Ormrod Floor Sanding have identified that this, in itself, is not enough. They look at every way they can offer the best floor restoration services for each and every domestic and commercial client they serve. This, and their passion for floor sanding is evident though all communications and their informative website.



Another way in which Ormrod Floor Sanding aim to lead their field is by examining growth factors. This allows them the opportunity to identify what is working best for them and how to further target those niche areas. This is further evidence of this company’s dynamic and driven approach to their work. Since the launch of their new website they have built a multi-faceted marketing programme. Much of this is built around their website and promotion of it through different platforms.



They have invested in a dynamic search engine optimisation programme which is showing great reward. Once the website launched, it saw large traffic numbers almost instantly. This continued to grow over the months following the launch. This stemmed for a fastidious approach to on-page search engine optimisation. This worked to promote their floor sanding and restoration services for the exact areas that they were looking to achieve work in. This is an ongoing process, coupled with continuous blog posts, promoting their many floor sanding projects.



Alongside this process has been a strategic focus on social media promotion. This again is an opportunity to showcase their work. It allows existing and potential customers an insight into their passion for their work and the delivery of first-class results.



The team continue to monitor and analyse traffic to the website. This shows them information and detail about the demographic, behaviour and needs of their clients. This means that they are able to further work on these areas and promote them. As traffic increases to the site, the team reported increased enquiries, quotations and work accepted as a result.



While Ormrod Floor Sanding are ecstatic at such brilliant growth figures they are also focussed on continued growth. They feel it is important for them to be aware and understand the information that is available to them. However, they want to use it in order to drive further growth in the coming months. They have faced an incredibly challenging year with the world’s pandemic. However, at the end of it, their passion and drive will carry them through to further success.



Lorraine Ormrod, founder of Ormrod Floor Sanding commented: “We are extremely passionate about what we do and work really hard to provide the best possible service for each of our clients. We are so pleased that this hard work is showing in our growth figures. We continue to expand our services in order to offer a full and comprehensive provision and we eagerly await the coming months to push our growth strategies forward. Part of what sets us apart from our competition is our passion for building relationships with our clients based on professional, helpful and high-quality approach.”



The team continue to celebrate their growth with a steady focus and concentration on developing new ways to ensure it continues.



Further information is available at https://www.ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk

Lorraine Ormrod

0800 0862353



https://www.ormrodfloorsanding.co.uk



