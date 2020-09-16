Powerstone Announces Executive Promotions: Kendrah Kay Promoted to Chief Client Officer (CCO) to Focus on Client Satisfaction

Press Releases Powerstone Property Management Press Release

About Powerstone

Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.powerstonpm.com. Irvine, CA, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service property management firm announced today that Kendrah Kay has been promoted to the role of Chief Client Officer (CCO). The newly created position will concentrate on continuing and refining Powerstone’s industry leading, exceptional service and client satisfaction. Powerstone’s CEO, Rene’ Decker stated: “Kendrah’s compassion and ability to listen to the needs of others, in combination with her dedication and diligence, have resulted in her steady rise in the company, all while increasing her level of responsibility and playing a critical role in Powerstone’s success.” He adds: “This position is perfect for Kendrah and incredibly important for our clients who have learned to expect service excellence.” Kendrah will continue to work with the company’s Executive Team to promote growth and career path opportunities for employees.Powerstone also announced the promotions of Karen Kannen and Kristin Hobson. Karen joined Powerstone as in-house counsel and has expanded her duties into the company’s operations department. Rene’ Decker says: “The Executive Vice President of Management Systems is a vital role for Powerstone. Karen is extremely capable when it comes to how things should work. She will be developing innovative new systems and programs to better serve our expanding markets. Karen will also continue in her role as General Counsel where she has had a great influence on Powerstone’s success.” Kristin Hobson is promoted to Vice President of Community Management. Chief Client Officer (CCO) Kendrah Kay had this to say about Kristin: “In the five years that Kristin has worked at Powerstone, she has amassed many devoted and loyal clients. She has a reputation for delivering creative solutions for even the most difficult client issues.” All of the promotions announced today are based in the company’s main office in Irvine.About PowerstoneKnown for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism and expertise, including three on-staff CPA’s and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy to use customized websites and on-line services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. For more information, go to www.powerstonpm.com. Contact Information Powerstone Property Management

René Decker

949-716-3998



http://www.powerstonepm.com/



