Elkos Pen Launches New Ball Pen - Dash

Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen- Dash, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products.

Kolkata, India, September 17, 2020



Dash is their new ergonomic ballpoint pen for extremely comfortable and easy gliding writing. Based on the latest trends, it features sporty, modern and minimalistic design with acupressure grip and is available in 4 body and ink colours.



When the fingers cramp and the hand gets tired and shaky, the writing comes out ugly and unreadable. With the new Dash, one can learn to write holding the pen loosely and without pressure. Its pleasing ergonomic shape and the Acupressure grip profile make it fit comfortably in the hand; therefore, drawing lines, arcs and loops goes easy and relaxed without tiring the hand.



“Dash is a pen that will pamper and please and easily become a favorite with its modern design, ergonomic shape, satisfying feel and fantastic writing performance,” expressed Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager - Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.



Packaging

• 5 N Pouch

• 250 N Inner Box

• 3000 N Master Carton



Availability

Dash ball pen is available now with wholesalers and retailers across India. You can follow the latest company updates on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens.



Company Now

Elkos Pens Limited was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of ball pen, gel pen, direct fill pen, sketch pen and refills.



ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honor of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM’s.



To view entire range of products visit: www.elkospens.com



Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited



Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No: 1015A, Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India



Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644

URL: https://www.elkospens.com/

Vijay Singh

91-33-6607-9643



https://www.elkospens.com/

Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage

10th Floor, Office No: 1015A

Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India



