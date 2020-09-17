SMC at Virtual Pack Expo Connects, November 9-13, 2020

Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Corporation of America will be a Premium Featured Exhibitor at the virtual Pack Expo Connects during the week of November 9-13, 2020 as PMMI has made the difficult decision to temporarily transition Pack Expo from an in-person to a virtual trade show and launch Pack Expo Connects.

SMC will host Live Demos throughout the week, varying on product and application themes:



Monday, Nov. 9 at 2:15 PM CST

- Components for a Safe Machine – Utilizing components and air circuit designs to build equipment meeting ISO 13849-1 safety protocols

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2:45 PM CST

- IIoT Enabled Solutions – Wireless fieldbus control valves and IO-Link products for easier troubleshooting and remote monitoring

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:15 PM CST

- Raise the Roof with SMC Vacuum Technology – Vacuum ejectors and suction cups applications for case packers, case erectors, robotics palletizers, and beyond

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 PM CST

- Cobot End Effectors – Adaptable end effectors to work with Collaborative Robots

Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:45 PM CST

- Solutions for Dust Collectors & Static Elimination – JSXFA pulse jet valve for dust collection applications and static elimination components

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2:15 PM CST

- Information Driven: Pressure & Flow Sensors – How pressure, vacuum and flow switches/sensors provide insights into machine operation and health

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 PM CST

- Choosing Flexibility: Positioning & Centering Solutions – LE Series electric actuators to meet your motion requirements and MACM Series for centering workloads

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2:45 PM CST

- Hygienic, Clean Design & Environment Resistant Products – Products and components for use in wash down applications and environmentally adverse conditions



Pack Expo Connects Virtual Exhibit Dates & Hours:



Nov. 9 – 12 (M - Th) 10:00 – 3:00 CST

Nov. 13 (Fri) 10:00 – 1:00 CST



About SMC Corporation of America



SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



Shinji Takahashi

