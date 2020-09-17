SMC at Virtual Pack Expo Connects, November 9-13, 2020

Noblesville, IN, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- SMC will once again co-sponsor the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) event at Pack Expo. This year, it is a part of the Jumpstart Sessions. On November 10 (Tuesday) at 9:00 AM CST, Jan Tharp, President and CEO of The Bumble Bee Seafood Company, will discuss Workforce Equality & The Socially Responsible Brand.
SMC will host Live Demos throughout the week, varying on product and application themes:
Monday, Nov. 9 at 2:15 PM CST
- Components for a Safe Machine – Utilizing components and air circuit designs to build equipment meeting ISO 13849-1 safety protocols
Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2:45 PM CST
- IIoT Enabled Solutions – Wireless fieldbus control valves and IO-Link products for easier troubleshooting and remote monitoring
Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:15 PM CST
- Raise the Roof with SMC Vacuum Technology – Vacuum ejectors and suction cups applications for case packers, case erectors, robotics palletizers, and beyond
Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:30 PM CST
- Cobot End Effectors – Adaptable end effectors to work with Collaborative Robots
Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2:45 PM CST
- Solutions for Dust Collectors & Static Elimination – JSXFA pulse jet valve for dust collection applications and static elimination components
Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2:15 PM CST
- Information Driven: Pressure & Flow Sensors – How pressure, vacuum and flow switches/sensors provide insights into machine operation and health
Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 PM CST
- Choosing Flexibility: Positioning & Centering Solutions – LE Series electric actuators to meet your motion requirements and MACM Series for centering workloads
Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2:45 PM CST
- Hygienic, Clean Design & Environment Resistant Products – Products and components for use in wash down applications and environmentally adverse conditions
Pack Expo Connects Virtual Exhibit Dates & Hours:
Nov. 9 – 12 (M - Th) 10:00 – 3:00 CST
Nov. 13 (Fri) 10:00 – 1:00 CST
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.