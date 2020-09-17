Press Releases Hale Law, P.A. Press Release

Receive press releases from Hale Law, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Hale Law Attorneys Honored with Elite Top Attorneys Award in Personal Injury

Sarasota, FL, September 17, 2020 --(



Patrick Hale said about being nominated: “We are humbled by the vote of confidence other lawyers have in us. Not only is this telling, but also the number of cases we are referred by other lawyers.” Patrick Iyampillai mentioned, “Ever since I moved to the SRQ area over a year ago, I have fallen in love with not only the beautiful landscape, but the people. We thank everyone for their votes for us.”



Locally owned regional publication SRQ Magazine has been around for over 20 years in the Sarasota and Manatee county areas. The “SRQ” in SRQ Magazine originates from the designated call letters for the local Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.



About Hale Law, P.A.:

A Florida personal injury law firm, Hale Law, P.A. exists to provide high-quality legal services along with personal attention to client needs. With offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Port Charlotte, and West Palm Beach, as well as virtual meeting services, Hale Law offers clients technology-based resources and constant communication. Having obtained millions in compensation for clients, Hale Law’s results speak for themselves. To stay up to date with Hale Law, visit us at HaleLaw.com. Sarasota, FL, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hale Law, P.A. humbly announces its attorneys and firm Partners, Patrick Hale and Patrick Iyampillai, were recognized by SRQ Magazine as 2020 Elite Top Attorneys Award Honorees in the specialty of Personal Injury. Mr. Iyampillai was also recognized as a 2020 Rising Star. SRQ Magazine partnered with a national research firm to produce the Elite Top Attorneys program. Licensed legal professionals in the Sarasota/Manatee region were invited to nominate their peers, those individuals they hold in the highest regard - in a variety of legal specialties.Patrick Hale said about being nominated: “We are humbled by the vote of confidence other lawyers have in us. Not only is this telling, but also the number of cases we are referred by other lawyers.” Patrick Iyampillai mentioned, “Ever since I moved to the SRQ area over a year ago, I have fallen in love with not only the beautiful landscape, but the people. We thank everyone for their votes for us.”Locally owned regional publication SRQ Magazine has been around for over 20 years in the Sarasota and Manatee county areas. The “SRQ” in SRQ Magazine originates from the designated call letters for the local Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.About Hale Law, P.A.:A Florida personal injury law firm, Hale Law, P.A. exists to provide high-quality legal services along with personal attention to client needs. With offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Port Charlotte, and West Palm Beach, as well as virtual meeting services, Hale Law offers clients technology-based resources and constant communication. Having obtained millions in compensation for clients, Hale Law’s results speak for themselves. To stay up to date with Hale Law, visit us at HaleLaw.com. Contact Information Hale Law, P.A.

Patrick Iyampillai

941-735-4529



halelaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hale Law, P.A.