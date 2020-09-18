Legacy Energy Services Welcomes New Sales & Marketing Executive

Press Releases Legacy Energy Services Press Release

Founded in 2015, Legacy Energy Service has quickly grown to be a leading provider of Water Management & Logistics, Water Sourcing, Support Equipment Sales & Rentals provider throughout the Eagle Ford Shale Basin and beyond. Legacy has also expanded into construction projects to support the site-work, site prep, landscape and land infrastructure development markets. San Antonio, TX, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Legacy Energy Services, a leading provider of Water Management Solutions and Construction Services, is pleased to announce that industry sales and marketing veteran, Steven D. Pruitt, has joined the Legacy team in a newly created role of Director of Marketing & Business Development. Steve will oversee all aspects of corporate sales and marketing initiative and will work closely with the Senior Management team to bring existing and new product and service offerings to the market. He will also be tasked with the expansion of the Legacy footprint with a new sales office in the Permian Basin to support a growing client base in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.“We are really excited to have Steve join the Legacy team,” said Peter Green, Owner and CEO of Legacy Energy Service. He went on to explain that Mr. Pruitt will be helping Legacy target additional business segments and regional markets as the company looks to leverage its past and recent success. “Steves’ experience, energy and positive attitude will be an important part of our next steps to add strategy to our growth plans.”Steve brings over twenty-five years of sales, marketing and business development and management expertise to the new position. Prior to joining the Legacy team, he most recently assisted a startup in the oil & gas water sector with a complete product and service development and launch initiative. He also has many years of relative experience and relationships in the industry stemming from his long-time residence in West Texas and from his sales and management roles related to manufacturing, oil & gas technology, production and accounting software solutions, as well as acquisition and divesture services.“I’m extremely honored to be a new addition to such a great team and am eager to plug in and add my experience to an already very solid management team,” added Mr. Pruitt. Steve plans to co-office in the Legacy corporate headquarters in San Antonio and in the new sales office in Midland.About Legacy Energy ServicesFounded in 2015, Legacy Energy Service has quickly grown to be a leading provider of Water Management & Logistics, Water Sourcing, Support Equipment Sales & Rentals provider throughout the Eagle Ford Shale Basin and beyond. Legacy has also expanded into construction projects to support the site-work, site prep, landscape and land infrastructure development markets. Contact Information Legacy Energy Services

