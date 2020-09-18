ActionCOACH Business Coaching - Karie Kaufmann Relocates in Mission Valley

Press Releases ActionCOACH Business Coaching - Karie... Press Release

Karie Kaufmann runs the #1 woman-owned ActionCOACH franchise in North America, and is also a certified Scaling Up Coach. Kaufmann has coached over 1000 businesses toward profitable growth, and impacted many more through her facilitation and keynote speaking. For more information, please find us on Google: https://g.page/businesscoachsandiego?share. San Diego, CA, September 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ActionCOACH Karie Kaufmann is pleased to announce she has relocated her office to a new address in the Mission Valley area of San Diego as of earlier this year. The larger space will accommodate up to 20 seminar attendees as well as broadcasting for virtual events, strategic planning retreats, team trainings, and accommodating her growing client base. The new office is located at 3111 Camino Del Rio N #101.By staying in Mission Valley, ActionCOACH continues to be easily accessible and convenient to business owners throughout San Diego county. The bright, spacious and modernized facility is driven by Kaufmann’s commitment to better serve San Diego business owners by providing them a comfortable and professional space, both conduct coaching appointments, as well as team meetings.“With this move, our business coaching and training center will enable us to seamlessly work with our clients both virtually and in person. While the training center can accommodate a larger group, it also allows leadership teams to come together for off-site strategic planning. The space was thoughtfully designed to foster creative thinking and collaboration, while remaining socially distanced for as long as that is necessary,” said Kaufmann, owner of ActionCOACH Business Coaching, Inc. “Over the coming months and years, we will continue to host workshops for clients and other members of our business community, including "GrowthCLUB 90-Day Planning" and "Scaling Up" public and private workshops.”Karie Kaufmann runs the #1 woman-owned ActionCOACH franchise in North America, and is also a certified Scaling Up Coach. Kaufmann has coached over 1000 businesses toward profitable growth, and impacted many more through her facilitation and keynote speaking. For more information, please find us on Google: https://g.page/businesscoachsandiego?share. Contact Information ActionCOACH Business Coaching - Karie Kaufmann

Erica Zietzsch

(619) 321-9262



kariekaufmann.com



