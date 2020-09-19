GlacialPower Launches GP-CCP008N LED Constant Current Driver Series with IP67 Rating

Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

NewTaipei City, Taiwan, September 19, 2020 --(



The GP-CCP008N series comes in an IP67 rated dust and waterproof enclosure suitable for outdoor as well as indoor use. It has a very low inrush current at 7A, and provides wide voltage range (Vf) from 2V to 48V. The GP-CCP008N series is rated from 150mA to 680mA for several choices to cover most of market demands.



Features:

* AC input range from 90 to 264Vac.

* Constant current mode.

*Compliant with ErP (EU) 2019/2020.

* No-load power consumption < 0.5W.

* Set up time < 0.5S at 230Vac.

* Safety protections include OCP and SCP.

* IP67 rated.

* Low inrush current.

* Wide voltage range.



Read more information about the GP-CCP008N series, please visit:

http://www.glacialpower.com/products/led-driver-Plastic-CC-IP-CCP.htm



About GlacialPower

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



