AAdvantage Insurance Group Announces New Designations

Four team members earn insurance industry recognition.

Glen Carbon, IL, September 19, 2020 --(



Sam Fink earned his Personal Lines Coverage Specialist (PLCS) designation, which recognizes personal lines property and casualty insurance expertise from The National Underwriter Company. Fink recently joined AAdvantage Insurance Group as an Agent.



Amy Glowacki earned the Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) designation, which was developed by The National Underwriter Company and recognizes excellence in understanding and applying coverage expertise for commercial property and casualty insurance. Glowacki has worked at AAdvantage Insurance Group as a Commercial Lines Account Executive since 2019.



Ana Reyes graduated from State Auto’s exclusive PaceSetter sales development program where only 100 licensed insurance agents nationwide are selected to participate in this year-long commitment to personal and professional growth. Reyes, an Agent at AAdvantage Insurance Group, also recently received her CLCS designation.



Joe Weaver earned the On Your Side® Basic Farm Certification designation from Nationwide, which is the United States’ top farm insurer. This certification enables agents to better understand farming operations and have the ability to provide the best risk assessments. Weaver has been an Agent at AAdvantage Insurance Group since 2014.



Founded in 2009, AAdvantage Insurance Group specializes in auto, home, business, farm and life insurance. The agency serves clients in the Metro-East area in IL and MO. AAdvantage Insurance Group is located at 2220 S. State Rte. 157 in Glen Carbon, IL.



AAdvantage Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



