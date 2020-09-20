GetUrns - Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Enhances User Experience with Personalization Live Preview

Press Releases GetUrns Press Release

GetUrns, LLC. brings industry first virtual live preview of cremation urns with customized text and clipart shown in real time.

Dallas, TX, September 20, 2020 --(



Personalization Highlight:



1. Innovative - GetUrns remains ahead of competitors as one of the only luxury cremation urn retailers, to show live previews of product engraving for their clients.

2. Comforting - The Live Preview Tool offers customers peace of mind in knowing what their product will look like upon engraving.

3. No Purchase Necessary - Allows customers to download and share the preview with loved ones before purchasing. This makes decision making for a cremation urn easier on everyone involved, creating a fully collaborative purchasing experience

4. Customizable - The Live Preview Tool displays a variety of different font and clipart options, changing the approach to cremation urns from necessity to design.

5. Personal - GetUrns continually works towards creating the most comfortable user experience possible for customers experiencing a loss.



"Our mission is to make the experience of purchasing a cremation urn as comforting and easy as possible. By adding our new personalization live preview tool to our products, we can offer customers peace of mind in actually seeing the final product." -Cameron Allahverdi | Owner



GetUrns is a family-owned and operated business, offering beautiful, high-quality cremation urns and cremation jewelry. For the past three years, GetUrns has strived to be the most customer-focused company in the funerary industry. As part of the GetUrns mission, every customer receives compassionate customer service and unrivalled personalization options that uniquely memorialize every dearly beloved.



Cameron Allahverdi

214-500-3602



https://www.geturns.com



