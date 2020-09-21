Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Offers Free Continuous Risk Assessments to Help Customers Plan Their 2021 Security Strategy

Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. is offering two weeks of Free Continuous Risk Assessments, targeted towards security professionals planning their 2021 security strategy.

Arlington, VA, September 21, 2020



The continuous security assessments test a company’s security controls across critical attack vectors, such as the full kill-chain APT, email, web gateway, web application firewall, phishing awareness, endpoint security, lateral movement and data exfiltration vectors. The assessment delivers results to show what’s needs to be improved, removed, or augmented in security plan. The solution works by challenging, measuring, and providing remediation guidance to optimize the performance of security controls.



“We are excited to offer this service because this will provide to CISOs detailed and technical information based on validation, not assumptions,” explains Dasha Deckwerth, President and Founder of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. “The report delivers actionable, data-driven information designed to help customers understand their gaps, prioritize remediation and justify investments. This is extremely helpful to CISOs to drive their remediation efforts based on prioritized risk.”



To summarize the offering, companies will receive:

- Two weeks of free continuous assessments

- A plan based on validation, not assumptions

- A solution that challenges, measures and provides remediation guidance to optimize the performance of security controls

- A specialist that will be online to assist with the first assessments

- Information to know what needs to be improved, replaced, or augmented based on test-result data



For more information, or to sign-up for this special offer, visit: https://stealth-iss.com/free-continuous-security-assessment/



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.

Emmy Leberte

256-527-9687



stealth-iss.com



