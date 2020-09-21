Internal Pipe Technologies Announces USA Based CIPP Lining Plant

Press Releases Internal Pipe Technologies Press Release

Abilene, TX, September 21, 2020



As a trenchless technology company and product supplier, IPT management has more than 55 years of experience in the plumbing and cured-in-place pipe lining industry and understands the importance of industry and code requirements for trenchless lining products.



One of the key features IPT developed for the CIPP lining material is QR based configuration which connects the pipe lining technician who is installing the lining product with an online database that carries specifications, testing data and all mix rations as well as resin formulas for all diameters and footage for liners. This feature is the first in the CIPP manufacturing marketing and gives IPT and its customers quick quality control.



“It is an exciting time for the drain industry and it is changing rapidly,” said Cameron Manners, CEO, Internal Pipe Technologies. “In a digital age we are proud to offer our sustainable pipe restoration products to our customers and stay connected with them through our QR coding and live on-demand training during their entire pipe lining project process.”



The live on-demand training is available to all Internal Pipe Technologies customers and connects technicians while on jobsites with a live IPT Training Representative.



About IPT:

Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) is a fully integrated Technology Company servicing the “Infrastructure Renewal” markets.



Cameron Manners

888-478-6649



www.internalpipetech.com



