ELEKS Recognized as a Top IT Services Company in 2020

ELEKS is proud to announce that the company has been listed on Techreviewer in three separate categories: Top IT Services Companies 2020, Top Mobile App Developers 2020 and Top .NET Developers 2020.

As a Top IT Services Company, ELEKS has demonstrated its ability to deliver both initial and ongoing business value to clients, incorporating both best practices and continuous service innovation. To be listed for the Top Mobile App Developers 2020 category, ELEKS has shared evidence of a tailored partnership approach to every client and the company’s ability to build effective collaborative environments while delivering exceptional app development services. A further distinguished submission in the Top .NET Developers 2020 category exemplifies ELEKS’ comprehensive approach to creating a variety of applications for different types of devices on Microsoft software.



Techreviewer is a trusted analytical hub that carries out studies and compiles lists of the top development, design and marketing companies. Specialising in B2B tech companies, Techreviewer's mission is to help businesses make informed decisions and find optimal vendors that meet their exacting requirements for providing high-quality services.

