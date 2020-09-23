ElevatorUp Founder Nominated for Young Inventor of the Year, a Toy and Game International Excellence Award

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ElevatorUp Press Release

Founded in 2008, the Toy & Game International Excellence Awards (TAGIEs) celebrate the outstanding achievements of toy and game industry leaders from around the world, by honoring masters of innovation and invention. The TAGIEs are hosted in the fall in conjunction with the Chicago Toy & Game (CHITAG) Fair and the Toy & Game Inventor Conferences. For more information, visit https://www.chitag.com/2020-tagie-innovator-finalists. New York, NY, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Harrison Brooks, 17, ElevatorUp’s creator, designer, and CEO (Chief Elevator Officer), received a nomination for a Toy & Game International Excellence (TAGIE) Award in the category of Young Inventor of the Year. This award, considered to be an Oscar Award of the toy and game industry, is a major milestone for the card game which hit shelves just over 2 months ago, in the works since the founder was 12 years old.A break from video games and apps, ElevatorUp has been embraced by game lovers who have discovered it. So far, ElevatorUp has:- 4.9 out of 5 Stars on Amazon buyer reviews- 14 Press Mentions, with descriptions including:- “Really fun and unquestionably family friendly” and “Fast game perfect for a café, bar, or even just relaxing on the patio” - GoFatherhood.com- “Game Night Goes Retro” and “Old fashioned fun” - Burlington Free Press- “I give it two thumbs up. It’s great for the whole family - and it’s even appealing to parents and grandparents!” - Grandma Ideas- Available on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada and at a growing list of independent retailers“It’s so exciting to be nominated for Inventor of the Year for creating a game that doesn’t involve screens or batteries. Screens are now even more a part of our lives, and we’re running out of unplugged activities. ElevatorUp is a physical deck of cards with my own designs. It’s easy to learn and never gets old,” said Brooks.The winner of the Young Inventor of the Year award will be announced on November 20, 2020. Voting is open to the public: PlayElevatorUp.com/voteAbout ElevatorUpFinally, a fun activity that doesn't involve staring at a screen: ElevatorUp. Kid-invented, kid-designed, kid-marketed, kid-shipped, and kid-loved (yes, the same kid). ElevatorUp is easy to learn, moves at a fast pace, and never gets old. The goal of this card game is to be the first player to get rid of all your cards. Higher Floor Cards can be played on top of lower floors. As the elevator rises to the Penthouse, Special Cards can make you Stuck, send you back Down to the Lobby, have the Doors Closed on you, or even start a brand New Building. This 50 card deck of 36 Floor Cards and 14 Special Cards, comes with guaranteed lasting memories and ear-to-ear smiles! Recommended for 2-5 players, ages 7+. Learn more at PlayElevatorUp.com.About the TAGIEsFounded in 2008, the Toy & Game International Excellence Awards (TAGIEs) celebrate the outstanding achievements of toy and game industry leaders from around the world, by honoring masters of innovation and invention. The TAGIEs are hosted in the fall in conjunction with the Chicago Toy & Game (CHITAG) Fair and the Toy & Game Inventor Conferences. For more information, visit https://www.chitag.com/2020-tagie-innovator-finalists. Contact Information ElevatorUp

