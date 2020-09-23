Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

Receive press releases from SMC Corporation of America: By Email RSS Feeds: SMC at IMTS Spark for Virtual Product Demos

SMC Corporation of America will be a Featured Exhibitor at the virtual IMTS Spark a digital destination of the in-person IMTS manufacturing trade show, now through March 15, 2021. Registration is free and will grant access to the latest in energy saving, sustainable and environment friendly automation and controls products in video presentations.

Noblesville, IN, September 23, 2020 --(



- Wireless Fieldbus Communications

- Industry 4.0 / IO Link Products

- Pneumatic Gripper for UR Robots

- Magnetic Gripper

- Safety Protocols

- Pressure & Flow Sensors

- IO Link Digital Gap Checker

- Temperature Control Equipment

- Pulse Jet Valves for Dust Collectors



SMC will also host Live Demos over the following months varying on product and application themes:



September 29 (Tues.) at 9:45 AM CDT



Wireless Technology with controls valves and remote sensing and product applications



October 6 (Tues.) at 9:45 AM CDT



Products that help improve energy efficiencies of equipment for machine designs to implement ISO 13849-1.



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana. Noblesville, IN, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Product videos will focus on:- Wireless Fieldbus Communications- Industry 4.0 / IO Link Products- Pneumatic Gripper for UR Robots- Magnetic Gripper- Safety Protocols- Pressure & Flow Sensors- IO Link Digital Gap Checker- Temperature Control Equipment- Pulse Jet Valves for Dust CollectorsSMC will also host Live Demos over the following months varying on product and application themes:September 29 (Tues.) at 9:45 AM CDTWireless Technology with controls valves and remote sensing and product applicationsOctober 6 (Tues.) at 9:45 AM CDTProducts that help improve energy efficiencies of equipment for machine designs to implement ISO 13849-1.About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana. Contact Information SMC Corporation of America

Shinji Takahashi

800-762-7621





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMC Corporation of America