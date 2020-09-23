SMC at IMTS Spark for Virtual Product Demos

Noblesville, IN, September 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Product videos will focus on:
- Wireless Fieldbus Communications
- Industry 4.0 / IO Link Products
- Pneumatic Gripper for UR Robots
- Magnetic Gripper
- Safety Protocols
- Pressure & Flow Sensors
- IO Link Digital Gap Checker
- Temperature Control Equipment
- Pulse Jet Valves for Dust Collectors
SMC will also host Live Demos over the following months varying on product and application themes:
September 29 (Tues.) at 9:45 AM CDT
Wireless Technology with controls valves and remote sensing and product applications
October 6 (Tues.) at 9:45 AM CDT
Products that help improve energy efficiencies of equipment for machine designs to implement ISO 13849-1.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.