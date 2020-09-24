CMMC Accreditation Body Announces Dasha Deckwerth, President and Founder of Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., a Provisional Assessor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Stealth - ISS Group Inc. Press Release

Dasha Deckwerth is amongst the first group of Provisional Assessors for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

The Department of Defense’s new cybersecurity standard, CMMC, requires third-party assessments and certification for every contractor in the industrial supply chain. On August 31, an initial group of 25 assessors were randomly selected to start training to become provisional CMMC assessors. The four-day training was followed by an exam, and the candidates who passed are now listed on the CMMC-AB marketplace as provisional assessors. Stealth Group is proud to announce that Dasha Deckwerth is one of the initial 25. Dasha is now able to participate in assessing companies involved in the DOD’s pathfinder contracts - the initial contracts with CMMC language in them that will test the program before it becomes a requirement.



“I’m excited to be part of the first group and be able to contribute to the success here.” Explains Dasha Deckwerth. “CMMC is a great program that is being rolled out and will certainly improve the security posture of for our nation. Stealth-ISS Group is on the list to become a C3PAO for CMMC assessments. It will be a lot of work from all businesses – especially if they have not been compliant or only partially with NIST 800-171 – and I urge those companies to start getting ahead of it and start planning for CMMC now. We are providing consulting services and CMMC Gap assessments for businesses so they can get ready now.”



Provisional Assessors had to meet elevated criteria and experience requirements and are required to provide feedback and retrospective information with the CMMC-AB following each assessment.



Deckwerth is an expert in cybersecurity operations and delivery, as well as a U.S. Veteran. With over 25 years of experience as a technology professional, she has led key cybersecurity initiatives within the government and civilian sectors where she has provided IT Security and Cyber Warfare services to NATO, various US, EU and Asian government agencies as well as multiple global commercial clients. She has designed and implemented security operations centers, incident response teams, delivered security consulting and regulatory compliance/ISO audits (in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia).



In addition, Deckwerth has earned numerous qualifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Confidentiality Officer/Counter Espionage (COO), Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), and NSA IAM/IEM (InfoSec Assessment and Evaluation Methodology), Payment Card Industry Qualified Security Auditor (PCI QSA).



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both federal and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans as a way to give back to the military community, while providing clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance standards are met, and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Stealth Group is on the GSA Schedule 70 company with HACS SIN 132-45 and SINs 132-100 and 132-51, has a NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients. As well as being on the Inc.500 list in 2018 and 2019, Stealth Group also placed on the VET50 list for 2019 and 2020.



Emmy Leberte

256-527-9687



stealth-iss.com



