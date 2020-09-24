Christina Roth of The College Diabetes Network Named to Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The College Diabetes Network Press Release

Awards Program Recognizes Women Leaders in Massachusetts Demonstrating Impact, Inspiration and Innovation across Healthcare Industry

Boston, MA, September 24, 2020 --(



Christina Roth is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CDN. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 14, Christina became an active patient advocate while in college where she started CDN as a campus group in 2009. Due to the overwhelming response to the initial group, Christina expanded CDN into a national non-profit organization serving young adults with diabetes. After graduation, Christina worked at the Joslin Diabetes Center and consulted for the T1D Exchange. As CEO of CDN, Christina frequently speaks on topics such as CDN’s programs, research on the young adult population and how to meet their unique needs, non-profit management, women in business, innovation, and start-up organizations. She also serves on the board of directors at the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition (DPAC).



Barri Blauvelt, founder and co-Chair of the EWAH Awards, proposed the awards in late 2018. “I was researching women in executive leadership across diverse sectors of healthcare. I noticed that few from Massachusetts were being acknowledged for their contributions. That was when I realized that for our amazing emerging leaders to be recognized, we need to help them. That was the true beginning.”



Over 150 nominations were received for the 2020 Awards. Ten finalists were selected for their impact and innovating ways of advancing healthcare, for their inspiring and leading others, and fostering diversity.



“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is a global leader in the healthcare industry so it is fitting that The Commonwealth Institute – an organization founded over 24 years ago to help women leaders in Massachusetts achieve greater success – would celebrate and honor emerging women leaders in the industry,” said Elizabeth L. Hailer, Executive Director of The Commonwealth Institute and EWAH co-Chair. “This award is a testament to the dedication, innovation and influence of each of these extraordinary women leaders.”



Christina will be honored at the virtual EWAH celebration on September 24, 2020. A full list of the Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award winners can be found at http://commonwealthinstitute.org/programs-events/extraordinary-women-in-healthcare/.



About The College Diabetes Network

The College Diabetes Network (CDN), a non-profit organization headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the only organization that speaks to, and for, the young adult population with diabetes. Our mission is singularly focused on providing these young adults with the peer connections they value, and expert resources they need to successfully manage the challenging transition to independence at college and beyond.



For more information, please visit www.collegediabetesnetwork.org or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @CollegeDiabetes.



About The Commonwealth Institute

Sarah Twomey

(857) 415-3733



collegediabetesnetwork.org



