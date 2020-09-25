Sapio Analytics Forms Its Global Advisory Board; Lord Rami, Lt Gen K J Singh and Dr Tryambake Join

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sapio Analytics Press Release

Sapio Analytics, a data driven government advisory firm, with presence in UK, USA and India, has inducted new leaders to its global advisory board. The aim of the global advisory board is to help create nation building products using the intelligence of some of the greatest world leaders, it said in a statement.

London, United Kingdom, September 25, 2020 --(



The Lord Ranger CBE, as he is widely known by his title, is also the founder of Sun Mark group, a multinational marketing and distribution company with operations in more than 120 countries. He is the Chairman of Conservative Friends of India and an author of books such as his memoir “From Nothing to Everything.” Speaking about this role, he says, “I am delighted to work with Sapio Analytics. They are doing a great job of creating impact on millions of lives through use of new age technologies in governance.”



“I consider it my privilege to join this esteemed organization and look forward to a meaningful association,” were the words of General Singh about Sapio. Dr Tryambake also expressed his pleasure in joining the organization.



Sapio Analytics had recently raised funds through an association with Indeed Smart City, a unit of Dentsu Aegis Network Communications India Private Limited, in form of a co-ownership in its artificially intelligent product that acts as a Virtual City Administration System. It currently works with the Government of India and state governments such as the Government of Telangana, providing them policy recommendations driven by data. It has also conceptualized an innovative form of census that it is working on a pilot basis with various governments.



“We are proud to have these dignitaries join our Advisory Board. Lord Rami Ranger CBE brings with him a knowledge of governance and business that would be used in creating policy advisory for various governments. General Singh is a hero that the entire nation of India is proud of, and he has an exceptional knowledge of strategies that can drive our desire to create ground level impact. Dr Tryambake will play a critical role in making the healthcare systems of the world truly smart besides helping in our global expansion. UK, India and Australia are represented through this board now,” says Hardik Somani, COO and cofounder of Sapio Analytics, about this association.



