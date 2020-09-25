Ushio Care222® Module Included in FORTUNE’s Annual Change the World List

Press Releases USHIO America, Inc. Press Release

*Any references to “disinfection” are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Cypress, CA, September 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Ushio is proud to announce its inclusion in FORTUNE’s annual Change the World list for the company’s achievements with Care222® products. Each year FORTUNE highlights companies that have made measurable social or environmental impact through their strategy and operations.The article highlights Ushio’s achievements in developing Care222® filtered Far UV-C disinfection* modules, and the research being conducted in collaboration with Japan’s Kobe University and Columbia University. Represented at number 40, Ushio stands alongside other companies that demonstrate measurable social impact and innovations within their industries by pioneering new technology or services.Growing the Care222 brand and infection prevention business at Ushio has been in focus for several years, but recent events have made getting filtered 222nm lamps integrated for use in occupied spaces a top priority.To read the full feature, please visit Fortune.com*Any references to “disinfection” are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Contact Information USHIO America, Inc.

