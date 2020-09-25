PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
USHIO America, Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from USHIO America, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Ushio Care222® Module Included in FORTUNE’s Annual Change the World List


Cypress, CA, September 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Ushio is proud to announce its inclusion in FORTUNE’s annual Change the World list for the company’s achievements with Care222® products. Each year FORTUNE highlights companies that have made measurable social or environmental impact through their strategy and operations.

The article highlights Ushio’s achievements in developing Care222® filtered Far UV-C disinfection* modules, and the research being conducted in collaboration with Japan’s Kobe University and Columbia University. Represented at number 40, Ushio stands alongside other companies that demonstrate measurable social impact and innovations within their industries by pioneering new technology or services.

Growing the Care222 brand and infection prevention business at Ushio has been in focus for several years, but recent events have made getting filtered 222nm lamps integrated for use in occupied spaces a top priority.

To read the full feature, please visit Fortune.com

*Any references to “disinfection” are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Contact Information
USHIO America, Inc.
Marketing Communications
800-838-7446
Contact
ushio.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from USHIO America, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help