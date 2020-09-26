The Reschini Group Adds Dan Fleming as Insurance Advisor

Press Releases The Reschini Group Press Release

Indiana, PA, September 26, 2020 --(



“We’re pleased to add Dan to our team,” said Joe Reschini, President of The Reschini Group. "Dan's combination of professional success and commitment to the community will fit in perfectly with us."



Mr. Fleming earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a certification from the Association for Manufacturing Technology. He served on the Joint Operating Committee of the Indiana County Technology Center, as a Board Member for the Marion Center Area School District and on the Board of the Boy Scouts of America Laurel Highlands Council. He is a past president of the Indiana Rotary Club.



“I’m thrilled to be joining The Reschini Group,” said Mr. Fleming. “They are uniquely positioned – employing in-house subject matter experts to support their customers in the areas of risk management, safety consulting and employee benefits programs. Plus, I share The Reschini Group’s focus on supporting the community through civic and charitable efforts.



The Reschini Group is a leading property/casualty insurance and employee benefits consulting company with offices in Indiana and Pittsburgh.



About The Reschini Group

Stephen L. Eckert

724-349-1300



www.reschini.com

412-390-0403



