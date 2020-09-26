Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

Receive press releases from SMC Corporation of America: By Email RSS Feeds: SMC at Pack Expo Connects Innovation Stage – Safety Solutions to Improve Productivity and Decrease Carbon Footprint

SMC and Jon Jensen, Certified Machinery Safety Expert (TUV Nord), will present how compressed air and pneumatics can positively impact productivity, operator safety, energy conservation while reducing the carbon footprint in any industrial facility.

Noblesville, IN, September 26, 2020 --(



This presentation (Nov. 10 at noon) will address Safety and Efficiency in pneumatic systems in compliance to ISO 13849.



Register for this information session by:

- Accessing the Pack Expo Connects website

- Click the "Education" tab

- Click "Innovation Stage"

- Click "See Sessions"

- Scroll down to Tuesday, Nov 10 at 12:00 PM

- Click "Innovation Safety Solutions to Improve Productivity and Decrease Carbon Footprint"

- Click "ADD to MyConnects Planner" on the far right



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.



About Jon Jensen

Jon Jensen is the Energy Conservation Group Manager for SMC Corporation of America responsible for consulting services on energy conservation in pneumatic systems. He is a Certified Machinery Safety Expert (TUV NORD) and manages machinery safety products. Prior to the Energy Conservation Group, Jon served for 10 years as SMC’s North American Training Manager.



Shinji Takahashi

800-762-7621





