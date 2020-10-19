Clairvoyant India Named Great Place to Work for Women and Recognized Among India's Top 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2020 by the Great Place to Work Institute

Press Releases Clairvoyant Press Release

Clairvoyant India, an industry-leading data science and engineering company, has been certified as a Great Place to Work for Women- 2020, by the Great Place to Work Institute®.

“We are proud of the culture that we’ve built for our women employees at Clairvoyant, India. And this recognition from a prestigious third-party firm such as the Great Place to Work reaffirms our faith and pride in it,” said Amita Mirajkar, CEO at Clairvoyant. “Every day, we strive to create an atmosphere of equality for our employees and ensure that each employee feels valued, supported, and equipped to succeed.”



Of the company’s highly inclusive workforce, approximately 40% of the team leaders are women. Amita said, “Our women team leaders exhibit transformational leadership by prioritizing development over goals. They play to their strengths and boost their teams’ morale and performance.”



Under Amita’s initiative, the company runs interactive forums for women, such as Women Think Tank. It connects the female employees with industry experts to discuss a wide array of topics like technology, health and emotional well-being, leadership development, etc. “The forum was ideated to empower our female employees by helping them learn new skills, and gain inspiration from the female leaders who have immensely contributed to the tech industry with their extraordinary work,” said Amita. “We ensure that the women at Clairvoyant have equal access to the same professional opportunities as their male counterparts and are celebrated for their differences.”



About Clairvoyant:

About Clairvoyant:

Clairvoyant is relentlessly committed to helping companies uncover the true potential of their data. With advanced capabilities in data engineering and operationalizing AI, the company enables data-driven organizations to meet actionable decisions. It offers solutions that are highly scalable and built with a focus on design. 

Contact Information Clairvoyant

Richa Pathak

917030729756



https://clairvoyantsoft.com/



