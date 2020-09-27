Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CANEI Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from CANEI Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: CANEI Corporation Places on The Globe and Mail’s Second Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2020 --(



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CANEI Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of 108%.



"We're honored to be among the country’s fastest growing companies," said Alkarim Shamsy, CEO of CANEI Corporation. "Over the last few years, CANEI has grown to help companies use millions of pounds of recycled plastic raw materials and we continue to aspire to grow rapidly over the next few years.”



CANEI Corporation is a leading supplier of recycled plastic raw materials to companies around the world including to Europe, Latin America and Africa. The company started in 2012 and has been one of the fastest growing companies in Canada for the last few years.



Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.



The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.



“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”



“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”



About CANEI Corporation

CANEI is a Toronto based supplier of recycled plastic raw materials to companies around the world. The company has a presence in over 15 countries globally and it’s aim is to help manufacturers use more recycled plastics in their process without sacrificing quality. CANEI is one of Canada’s fastest growing startups and companies. It was listed in the Canadian Business and Maclean’s Startup50 in 2016 and 2017 as well as Canada’s Growth500 in 2019.



About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family. Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce it placed No. 310 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CANEI Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of 108%."We're honored to be among the country’s fastest growing companies," said Alkarim Shamsy, CEO of CANEI Corporation. "Over the last few years, CANEI has grown to help companies use millions of pounds of recycled plastic raw materials and we continue to aspire to grow rapidly over the next few years.”CANEI Corporation is a leading supplier of recycled plastic raw materials to companies around the world including to Europe, Latin America and Africa. The company started in 2012 and has been one of the fastest growing companies in Canada for the last few years.Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine - out now - and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”About CANEI CorporationCANEI is a Toronto based supplier of recycled plastic raw materials to companies around the world. The company has a presence in over 15 countries globally and it’s aim is to help manufacturers use more recycled plastics in their process without sacrificing quality. CANEI is one of Canada’s fastest growing startups and companies. It was listed in the Canadian Business and Maclean’s Startup50 in 2016 and 2017 as well as Canada’s Growth500 in 2019.About The Globe and MailThe Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family. Contact Information CANEI Corporation

Alkarim Shamsy

416-887-5771



www.caneicorp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CANEI Corporation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend