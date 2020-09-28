Media Moon Receives Prestigious BBB Complaint Free Award for 2019

Press Releases Media Moon, LLC. Press Release

Award Winning Hoffman Estates technology company received prestigious BBB Complaint Free award for 2019.

Hoffman Estates, IL, September 28, 2020 --(



The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago and Northern Illinois’ Complaint Free Award recognizes members of the Better Business Bureau that have not received any consumer complaints in the past year.



Media Moon's “A+” rating combined with the Complaint Free Award from the BBB shows they are dedicated to customer satisfaction and continue to strive to provide the best possible care to their customers.



As with all businesses that are accredited by the BBB, Media Moon, LLC. (https://media-moon.com/) has committed to the BBB Code of Business Practices. The Code is a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices on how businesses treat consumers. These standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly, and being truthful.



“This is very exciting for us! 2019 was quite a year - we won the award for Small Business of the Year from the Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and were also nominated for the second time for the BBB Torch Award. With that, this award continues to push us forward and strive to continue improving,” said Patricio Aguilar, President of Media Moon, LLC.



Media Moon is a technology company that provides Managed IT Services to small businesses across all industries in the Chicagoland area. The company considers each client's unique requirements when providing solutions and strives to be an overall exceptional technology partner.



To learn more about Media Moon and the services the company provides, please visit the organization's website: https://media-moon.com/.



About Media Moon, LLC.



Media Moon, LLC. is a managed IT service provider (MSP) that aims to give peace of mind and increased productivity by managing and optimizing business technology. They specialize in providing support that is focused on preventing downtime caused by technology.



Patricio Aguilar

(866) 633-4206



https://media-moon.com



