Critical Illness Insurance Association Launches Resource Center

"We hope to provide easy access to the most important information shared by leading resources," explains Jesse Slome, director of the critical illness insurance group. "From cancer and heart disease to insurance products and sales, there will be one comprehensive place to start the search for information."



The Association recently relaunched the organization's website. "We've been slowly adding information to the website which is designed to offer a combination of pertinent health-related information along with topics focused on cancer insurance and critical illness insurance," Slome explains.



"Our Critical Illness Health Habits News reports have become increasingly popular," the director notes. The Association posts summarized reports on significant health-related research and scientific developments focused primarily on cancer and heart disease.



The organization's website has been attracting increased traffic Slome acknowledges. "The typical individual researching critical illness insurance is between ages 35 and 55," he reports. "And a little over half (54%) are men, though I hope we'll see more women as critical illness planning is a vital topic for women."



Slome invited interested parties to submit suggestions for the resource page. "We want the directory to be as inclusive as possible and as extensive as needed to provide real value," he adds. Recommendations can be emailed to the director.



Founded in 2009, the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance (AACII) advocates for the importance of planning for the risks and financial consequences associated with cancer and other critical illnesses. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the national organization supports insurance professionals who market cancer and ci insurance protection.



