Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: Inspiring Words from a Caring Friend Puts a Young Man on a Better Path

The Scientology Information Center highlights unique videos about friendship during its open-house in honor of the International Friendship Day.

Clearwater, FL, September 29, 2020 --(



As friends should be celebrated more than just one day a year, the Information Center is celebrating friendship through the end of October. Using vignettes from its treasure-trove of some 400 videos the Center will highlight an inspiring video demonstrating friendship and its value on life.



This week’s choice is an interview with an Albanian immigrant, who in his teens, met L. Ron Hubbard in Clearwater, Florida in 1976 while employed as a dishwasher at a local diner. His brief encounter changed the trajectory of his life which he shares on video.



“Scientology’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard was interested in life, and most of all – he was interested in people,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “He loved to talk to anyone he met, his neighbors and acquaintances. He always tried to make people’s lives a little better if they were having a hard time.”



“Mr. Hubbard once said about the value of friends, ‘A man is as rich as he has friends…’ and these interviews of those who knew him demonstrate that,” added Skjelset.



For those visitors also curious about the Scientology religion, Churches of Scientology or its Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, they are welcome to take a self-guided tour through the information panels in the Center’s grand lobby in the historic building.



Masks are required indoors and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.



For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Clearwater, FL, September 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The International Day of Friendship was designated by the United Nations General Assembly (UN). First becoming popular in the United States in 2011, International Day of Friendship encourages people to connect and build bridges among cultures, countries and ideologies.As friends should be celebrated more than just one day a year, the Information Center is celebrating friendship through the end of October. Using vignettes from its treasure-trove of some 400 videos the Center will highlight an inspiring video demonstrating friendship and its value on life.This week’s choice is an interview with an Albanian immigrant, who in his teens, met L. Ron Hubbard in Clearwater, Florida in 1976 while employed as a dishwasher at a local diner. His brief encounter changed the trajectory of his life which he shares on video.“Scientology’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard was interested in life, and most of all – he was interested in people,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “He loved to talk to anyone he met, his neighbors and acquaintances. He always tried to make people’s lives a little better if they were having a hard time.”“Mr. Hubbard once said about the value of friends, ‘A man is as rich as he has friends…’ and these interviews of those who knew him demonstrate that,” added Skjelset.For those visitors also curious about the Scientology religion, Churches of Scientology or its Founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, they are welcome to take a self-guided tour through the information panels in the Center’s grand lobby in the historic building.Masks are required indoors and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-7pm and Saturday 1-7pm.For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.The Scientology Information Center:The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups. Contact Information Church of Scientology

Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend