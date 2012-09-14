GlacialTech Reorganizes the PC Case Fan Product Line for PC Assemblers and DIY Market

Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

NEW TAIPEI City, Taiwan, October 01, 2020 --(



The new GT ICE fan provides high-efficiency cooling performance and enhances the heat dissipation quickly. It delivers high effective and high air flow volume, but yet keep fans running stably as well as quietly. It reduces noise and being silent. With the special technique and good quality make sure the fans work well in general spaces.



Features:

* Rated DC 12 voltage.

* Sizes from 4 cm to 14 cm fan.

* Features two ball-bearing and hydro-dynamic bearing systems.

* High-efficiency cooling performance.

* High air flow volume.



Read more information about the new product, please visit: http://www.glacialtech.com/products/dc-fan-GTICE.htm



About GlacialTech

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



