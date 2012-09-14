PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
GlacialTech Inc.

Press Release

Receive press releases from GlacialTech Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds:

GlacialTech Reorganizes the PC Case Fan Product Line for PC Assemblers and DIY Market


NEW TAIPEI City, Taiwan, October 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- GlacialTech, the diversified provider, announces a new series PC case fan of GT ICE models. It rated DC 12 voltage and comes in several sizes from 4 cm to 14 cm fan. It also features two ball-bearing and hydro-dynamic bearing types suitable for high temperature environments and offer long life time. This PC case fan series offer more choices for PC assemblers and DIY market.

The new GT ICE fan provides high-efficiency cooling performance and enhances the heat dissipation quickly. It delivers high effective and high air flow volume, but yet keep fans running stably as well as quietly. It reduces noise and being silent. With the special technique and good quality make sure the fans work well in general spaces.

Features:
* Rated DC 12 voltage.
* Sizes from 4 cm to 14 cm fan.
* Features two ball-bearing and hydro-dynamic bearing systems.
* High-efficiency cooling performance.
* High air flow volume.

Read more information about the new product, please visit: http://www.glacialtech.com/products/dc-fan-GTICE.htm

About GlacialTech
GlacialTech Inc. is a diversified provider of thermal, power, optics and systems solutions, with many years of experience in thermal module design and manufacturing for internationally renowned brands including Acer, AdvanTech, Fujitsu Siemens Computers GmbH, Panasonic and Siemens AG. GlacialTech's product solutions attain an optimal balance of performance and value. For more information about GlacialTech thermal technology, please visit at www.GlacialTech.com.
Contact Information
GlacialTech Inc.
Erin Huang
+886222441227
Contact
www.glacialtech.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from GlacialTech Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help