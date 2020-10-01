Press Releases RoboMarkets Press Release

Receive press releases from RoboMarkets: By Email RSS Feeds: RoboMarkets Named the “Most Trusted European Broker”

RoboMarkets has received the “Most Trusted European Broker” award at “Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail.”

Limassol, Cyprus, October 01, 2020 --(



“Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail” commends achievements of the world’s leading brokers on global and regional scales. Among winners are the companies that achieved outstanding results in implementing their projects in such areas as the introduction of advanced technologies, comprehensive market research, carrying out of effective educational programs, provision of quality financial services on financial markets.



Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets: “Recognition of us as the most trusted European broker is priceless. People require business openness and availability of quality services on a regular basis, and that’s exactly what RoboMarkets offers. In the future, we’re going to stick to the chosen development path and continue providing our clients with the first-class brokerage service.”



About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com. Limassol, Cyprus, October 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- RoboMarkets, a company that provides financial services to European clients, has received the “Most Trusted European Broker” award at “Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail,” the leading sectoral event. Organizers highly appreciated the success and achievements of RoboMarkets in the European market and gave credit to a high quality of services offered by the company.“Global Forex Awards 2020 – Retail” commends achievements of the world’s leading brokers on global and regional scales. Among winners are the companies that achieved outstanding results in implementing their projects in such areas as the introduction of advanced technologies, comprehensive market research, carrying out of effective educational programs, provision of quality financial services on financial markets.Konstantin Rashap, Chief Business Officer at RoboMarkets: “Recognition of us as the most trusted European broker is priceless. People require business openness and availability of quality services on a regular basis, and that’s exactly what RoboMarkets offers. In the future, we’re going to stick to the chosen development path and continue providing our clients with the first-class brokerage service.”About RoboMarketsRoboMarkets is an investment company with the CySEC license No. 191/13. RoboMarkets offers investment services in many European countries by providing traders, who work on financial market, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. More detailed information about the Company’s products and activities can be found on the official website at www.robomarkets.com. Contact Information RoboMarkets

Tim Zuev

+357 25 123275



https://robomarkets.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RoboMarkets