Leading Marketing Consultant Appears as Guest Instructor for The Creative Collective NYC

Lily Doxy talks about building a sponsorship deck.

Newark, NJ, October 01, 2020 --(



During the presentation, Lily offers a step-by-step walk through for building a sponsorship deck that will capture the attention (and wallets) of potential sponsors. She advises that business owners creating a sponsorship deck should provide an overview of their brand that is concise and quick-to-the-point in order to maximize their appeal. She also suggests giving sponsors a call to action that is as easy as possible to follow. “Make it easy for someone to want to pay you,” she adds.



Lily also demonstrates what a sponsorship deck should ultimately look like using a sample of her own. When discussing a simple but sure way to lock in sponsors, Lily stresses the importance of providing an email list, indicating that many sponsors will pay good money to access yours for their own company’s benefit. “Don’t underestimate your email list because emails are probably always going to exist. Instagram can go away, Twitter can go away, but by far emails will be your go-to and your gold.”



To access the presentation, please visit www.theccnyc.com/creative-curriculum-2020.



About Lily Doxy



Lily Doxy is a professional marketer and sponsorship guru who specializes in helping small businesses, entrepreneurs, and influencers seek sponsorship opportunities. Recognizing an existent need for assistance in the business industry, she created The Sponsorship Concierge, a consultancy service that helps clients secure sponsorships from brands and corporations for different projects and events. The Sponsorship Concierge also guides their clients in maintaining relationships with their sponsors through on-site sponsor management services. Additionally, Lily founded Black Girls Market, a networking group for black women in marketing to meet, connect, and share their experiences.



Lily has obtained a B.A. in Legal Communications from Howard University, an M.B.A in Business Management and Marketing, and a postgraduate certification in Digital Marketing. Lily also has an extensive professional portfolio having worked as a marketer for a Fortune 500 company and as an instructor for The Creative Collective NYC.



