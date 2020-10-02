MyHubPartner Announces Rebrand to 360 Sales Growth

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 360 Sales Growth Press Release

MyHubPartner announced it has rebranded at 360 Sales Growth. 360 Sales Growth is a Gold tier HubSpot Solutions Partner. 360 Sales Growth leverages the world’s leading inbound marketing, sales, and service platform, to help SaaS companies grow their businesses through focus on the entire buyer journey.

Overland Park, KS, October 02, 2020 --



Of the rebranding, 360 Sales Growth founder Mike Poledna said:

"We’ve spent the last three months watching, listening, and learning - paying attention to the data and having conversations with clients and prospects. All of this was to chart the course for the next three years. Over the next 2-3 years, SaaS companies are going to struggle to adapt to their shifting markets. The world has changed, and what worked in 2019 will not work in 2021. We believe in a better way to grow and it is by aligning sales, marketing, and service to systematically drive revenue. That’s why we’ve organized our expertise and resources to implement holistic growth strategies for SaaS and tech-driven companies and the rebrand to 360 Sales Growth fits our goals and vision for the future."



Of the announcement, HubSpot Channel Account Manager Carolina Mustafa said: “We are excited to see the evolution of 360 Sales Growth. Their deep experience in helping companies drive sales growth paired with HubSpot’s platform for developing and executing inbound strategies makes them a company any b2b SaaS business can learn from. Watching them continue to grow has been very rewarding!”



360 Sales Growth became a HubSpot Solutions Partner in 2018 and has grown its business by helping clients incorporate inbound strategies to attract, engage, convert and delight customers. 360 Sales Growth is on a mission to help clients manage the changing sales landscape by developing the right sales strategies, leveraging sales-specific personality assessments and today’s best technologies.



Service offerings include:



Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service Strategy Consulting

HubSpot Platform Setup and Implementation

Job-Specific Personality Assessments



About 360 Sales Growth

Founded in 2015 and located in Overland Park, KS (Kansas City metro), 360 Sales Growth serves clients across the United States. 360 Sales Growth is dedicated to helping clients create sustainable sales growth by aligning marketing, sales, and service. We are proud to be a Certified HubSpot Solutions Partner. Learn more at www.360salesgrowth.com



About HubSpot

Mike Poledna

913-538-1401



360salesgrowth.com



