Roger H. Lee, Shareholder with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Inter Partes Reviews & Post Grant Proceedings

Event Summary



The US Patent & Trademark Office’s (USPTO’s) Inter Partes Reviews (IPR) and Post-Grant Reviews (PGR) proceedings continue to provide patent challengers with a faster and cheaper way to invalidate patents. Thus, patent challengers have made USPTO a forum of choice in disputing patent enforceability and validity.



Whether an attorney is defending or challenging patents, effective use of AIA trial proceedings is essential to ensure favorable results for clients.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with winning IPR and PGR strategies. Speakers will also offer an in-depth analysis of recent legal developments that affect how attorneys approach IPR and PGR proceedings.



Key topics include:



· Current Legal Developments

· Recent Statistics

· IPR and PGR Practice and Procedure

· Opportunities and Challenges

· Best Winning Strategies

· Outlook



About Roger H. Lee



Roger H. Lee focuses his practice on intellectual property law, with an emphasis on inter partes matters before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He has extensive experience before the PTAB and has successfully represented petitioners and patent owners in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings.



Roger provides strategic counseling and opinions concerning validity, infringement, and freedom to operate. He helps clients navigate complex disputes involving multiple patents and parallel proceedings. He has conducted appeals before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.



Roger has extensive experience preparing and prosecuting patent applications and managing patent portfolios. He is experienced in all phases of patent prosecution, from drafting applications to conducting appeals. He has obtained numerous patents for clients in the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, mechanical, and electrical fields.



About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney



Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm with a proven reputation for providing progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. We service a wide range of businesses, but have especially deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries. Our 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices proudly represent some of the highest profile and innovative companies in the nation, including 50 of the Fortune 100. We bring to clients intimate knowledge of the players, market forces and political and regulatory landscape, and use our full-service capabilities to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



