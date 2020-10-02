The "Charm'tastic Mile" New USPTO Registered Trademark Serial #88804161 for the City of Baltimore

Press Releases The Charm'tastic Mile of Baltimore Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The "Charm'tastic Mile" is the evolution of the Charm City nickname that was coined in 1975 by then Mayor William Donald Schaefer. The Charm City name has stuck and has become as Iconic as the Inner Harbor, Domino Sugars neon sign & National Aquarium. The Inner Harbor is going through a transformation phase due to COVID-19 and the overall economy of the city. The "Charm'tastic Mile" will help usher in a new outlook and economy giving the city that "Forever Franchise Star" that will remain there and never has to worry about being traded, waived or told to retire due to its age. Like wine, this star will get better with time and an economy that grows and businesses that look to be associated with that star Iconic Street in the heart of Charm City.



The "Charm'tastic Mile" (4-25-2016) & Domino Sugars (4-25-1951) neon sign were both introduced to Baltimore on the same day 65-years apart.



Baltimore, MD, October 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The "Charm'tastic Mile" of Baltimore (Love That 1.3). For a major city sports stars come and go. They are there for a moment of time. Some last for 10, 15 almost 20-years. The City of Baltimore has gotten a new star that's unique. It's something that will be there forever for today's, tomorrow and future generations.The "Charm'tastic Mile" is the new star. It's the dazzling name for the Ceremonial/Honorary 1.3 mile corridor that connects Downtown-West, the Inner Harbor & Harbor East in the heart of downtown Baltimore. It's now a registered trademark (published 9-15-20) with the serial number 8880461 under IC 035 joining other cities like Chicago who has "The Magnificent Mile" serial #86911229 and Beverly Hills that has "Rodeo Drive" serial #86661556 for it's Famous/Iconic streets that are stars to the residents & tourists that visit and stroll these destinations.The "Charm'tastic Mile" is the evolution of the Charm City nickname that was coined in 1975 by then Mayor William Donald Schaefer. The Charm City name has stuck and has become as Iconic as the Inner Harbor, Domino Sugars neon sign & National Aquarium. The Inner Harbor is going through a transformation phase due to COVID-19 and the overall economy of the city. The "Charm'tastic Mile" will help usher in a new outlook and economy giving the city that "Forever Franchise Star" that will remain there and never has to worry about being traded, waived or told to retire due to its age. Like wine, this star will get better with time and an economy that grows and businesses that look to be associated with that star Iconic Street in the heart of Charm City.The "Charm'tastic Mile" (4-25-2016) & Domino Sugars (4-25-1951) neon sign were both introduced to Baltimore on the same day 65-years apart.For more information or interview requests on new USPTO Trademark for The "Charm'tastic Mile" please contact Derrick E. Vaughan at 443-851-5244.

