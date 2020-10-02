Rize Announces Enhanced Leadership Roles

Press Releases Rize Press Release

“Our company has grown significantly in the past 10 years,” said Jaffe. “These changes allow us to continue to expand our business into new territories while not losing sight on our core mission of reawakening comfort for our customers, employees, and partners.”



This change accompanies several other new roles for Rize employees:



Marc Spector has been promoted to fill Jaffe’s role as President from his previous position as COO. As President, Spector will focus on continuous improvement in company operations and organizational health.

Rick Sterzer has expanded his role as Executive Vice President of Sales to also lead the Marketing and Customer Service teams. He reports to the President.

Kristine Havranek accepted the new position of Vice President of National Accounts. Havranek was formerly Vice President of Customer Experience, and will manage the sales and service for key accounts so that the customer service team can increase their focus on providing exceptional support to their core regional customers.

Amy Buckley has been welcomed to Rize as the new Director of Customer Experience, replacing Kristine Havranek. She brings over 17 years’ customer support experience to the team.



