NAHAD’s Fabrication Guides Are Live on NAHAD Academy

Annapolis, MD, October 02, 2020



“NAHAD members deserve not only the best industry training, but also state of the art and conveniently accessible applications, handbooks, and e-learning programs to further their education and CE requirements,” said Molly Alton Mullins, NAHAD Executive Vice President. “NAHAD offers its members many educational opportunities, including Regional Training. This, combined with the power of NAHAD Academy and the recently re-released Fabrication Guides and courses, affords members anytime, anywhere access to quality and relevant digital training.”



NAHAD’s Hose Assembly Fabrication Guides and courses cover industry regulations and requirements for the assembly and application of Composite, Hydraulic, Corrugated, Industrial and Fluoropolymer hose types. Three of five courses are available today, with Industrial expected in early October and Fluoropolymer to follow soon. NAHAD will also provide Spanish translations for Hydraulic and Industrial Fabrication courses later in October.



“We are excited about the long-awaited update and release of the Fabrication Guides and courses on NAHAD Academy,” says Joanna Truitt, NAHAD Director of Training, and the Hose Safety Institute. “They truly are a great addition to our existing course material and professional development learning tracks.”



