Niantic Community Church

Simple, Sacred Living is the Theme of Online Retreat by Niantic Community Church


How to Live Simply is an online retreat opportunity created in response to COVID-19 by Niantic Community Church. The program is an invitation to a more meaningful life, a more soulful life, as participants let go of what no longer serves them, and integrate spiritual practices into daily life. It is presented by Community Minister, Patty Chaffee.

Niantic, CT, October 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- How to Live Simply - A 14-day retreat in the practice of simple, sacred living is being offered by Niantic Community Church. It is an online retreat/course, presented by Community Minister, Patty Chaffee as part of the church's virtual ministries. The retreat launches October 1, but participants can register anytime after that date.

The program is set up so participants can engage in the retreat on their own schedule, anytime, from anywhere and the program is free, although donations to NCC are most welcome. Created on a very user friendly platform called Thinkific, participants receive access to reflections, daily for 14 days, which includes, a short video and a printable PDF of the video highlights for reflection, an invitation with a call to action, and prayer.

"It is a super simple way to engage in the process of simplifying life while integrating more sacredness into all that we do," said Chaffee. "Areas that will be addressed include, our stuff, creativity, finances, wardrobe, self-care, sacred spaces, and more."

Registration is ongoing and all are welcome. For more information call (860) 739-6208 or register at: https://howtolivesimply.thinkific.com/
Contact Information
Niantic Community Church
Patty Chaffee
860-739-6208
Contact
www.NianticCommunityChurch.org

