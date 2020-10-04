

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Erin M. Dunston, Partner with Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Inter Partes Reviews & Post Grant Proceedings

New York, NY, October 04, 2020 --(



Event Summary



The US Patent & Trademark Office’s (USPTO’s) Inter Partes Reviews (IPR) and Post-Grant Reviews (PGR) proceedings continue to provide patent challengers with a faster and cheaper way to invalidate patents. Thus, patent challengers have made USPTO a forum of choice in disputing patent enforceability and validity.



Whether an attorney is defending or challenging patents, effective use of AIA trial proceedings is essential to ensure favorable results for clients.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with winning IPR and PGR strategies. Speakers will also offer an in-depth analysis of recent legal developments that affect how attorneys approach IPR and PGR proceedings.



Key topics include:



· Current Legal Developments for IPRs and PGRs

Institution

Printed Publications and Proof Issues

112 Issues

101 Issues for Amended Claims

Stays of Related Litigation

Appealability

Constitutionality of APJs



· Pilot Motion to Amend Program

· Prosecution Tips in View of IPRs and PGRs

· Strategy Considerations

· Fee Update

· Outlook



About Erin M. Dunston



Over the course of her nearly twenty-year career, Erin M. Dunston’s practice has been a purposeful mix of patent prosecution and litigation. With a background in biochemistry, she concentrates her practice primarily in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and associated computer technology. To date, Erin has handled more than 20 district court litigations and more than 25 inter partes reviews (IPRs) and more than 40 interferences before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (P.T.A.B). Assisting both patent owners and putative infringers/petitioners, this experience ranges from pre-filing analyses all the way through appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.



About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP



Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property firm that provides strategic licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names, and internet issues domestically and internationally. Panitch’s team approaches intellectual property law with responsiveness and creativity, protecting the intellectual property assets of diverse clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual inventors.



About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. New York, NY, October 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Erin M. Dunston, Partner with Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Inter Partes Reviews & Post Grant Proceedings: Best Strategies for Winning.” This event is scheduled on October 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm (ET).Event SummaryThe US Patent & Trademark Office’s (USPTO’s) Inter Partes Reviews (IPR) and Post-Grant Reviews (PGR) proceedings continue to provide patent challengers with a faster and cheaper way to invalidate patents. Thus, patent challengers have made USPTO a forum of choice in disputing patent enforceability and validity.Whether an attorney is defending or challenging patents, effective use of AIA trial proceedings is essential to ensure favorable results for clients.In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with winning IPR and PGR strategies. Speakers will also offer an in-depth analysis of recent legal developments that affect how attorneys approach IPR and PGR proceedings.Key topics include:· Current Legal Developments for IPRs and PGRsInstitutionPrinted Publications and Proof Issues112 Issues101 Issues for Amended ClaimsStays of Related LitigationAppealabilityConstitutionality of APJs· Pilot Motion to Amend Program· Prosecution Tips in View of IPRs and PGRs· Strategy Considerations· Fee Update· OutlookAbout Erin M. DunstonOver the course of her nearly twenty-year career, Erin M. Dunston’s practice has been a purposeful mix of patent prosecution and litigation. With a background in biochemistry, she concentrates her practice primarily in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and associated computer technology. To date, Erin has handled more than 20 district court litigations and more than 25 inter partes reviews (IPRs) and more than 40 interferences before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (P.T.A.B). Assisting both patent owners and putative infringers/petitioners, this experience ranges from pre-filing analyses all the way through appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLPPanitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property firm that provides strategic licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names, and internet issues domestically and internationally. Panitch’s team approaches intellectual property law with responsiveness and creativity, protecting the intellectual property assets of diverse clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual inventors.About The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group