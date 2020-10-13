Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: Adults Coming Together to Protect Children

Promoting child protection during COVID-19.

Union, NJ, October 13, 2020 --(



The Gateway Family YMCA encourages adults and organizations to play a vital role in making the community a safer place for children, especially during this ever-changing environment. As our communities continue to press pause and participate in social distancing, we know that protecting kids looks different this year. Not only is our community dealing with a pandemic that is separating kids in need from the safe adults in their lives, but there are spikes in domestic violence, cries for social justice for Black lives, and more concerns about the mental health of youth and adults.



Five Days of Action will help communities and parents/caregivers take it One Day at a Time and will offer tips, tools, activities, and resources that are relevant to the current environment.



When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs, and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention. Together, we can bring awareness to the issue in our communities and have important conversations around how we can all work together to prevent it from happening.



“Protecting children must be the number one goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes all of us.”



The Gateway Family YMCA, with support from the YMCA Guardians for Child Protection, YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, the Redwoods Group Foundation, and Praesidium have made materials available to help adults learn more about preventing child abuse. Information will be provided on The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyY



For more information about prevention, visit www.fivedaysofaction.org. For more information on The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org Union, NJ, October 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA is participating in the Five Days of Action, October 26-30, 2020. The Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children.The Gateway Family YMCA encourages adults and organizations to play a vital role in making the community a safer place for children, especially during this ever-changing environment. As our communities continue to press pause and participate in social distancing, we know that protecting kids looks different this year. Not only is our community dealing with a pandemic that is separating kids in need from the safe adults in their lives, but there are spikes in domestic violence, cries for social justice for Black lives, and more concerns about the mental health of youth and adults.Five Days of Action will help communities and parents/caregivers take it One Day at a Time and will offer tips, tools, activities, and resources that are relevant to the current environment.When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs, and respond quickly to prevent abuse, they foster a culture of child abuse prevention. Together, we can bring awareness to the issue in our communities and have important conversations around how we can all work together to prevent it from happening.“Protecting children must be the number one goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes all of us.”The Gateway Family YMCA, with support from the YMCA Guardians for Child Protection, YMCA of the USA, Darkness to Light, the Redwoods Group Foundation, and Praesidium have made materials available to help adults learn more about preventing child abuse. Information will be provided on The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook Page www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyYFor more information about prevention, visit www.fivedaysofaction.org. For more information on The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA