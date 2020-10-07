The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates National Senior Health & Fitness Day® on October 28th

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

The Gateway Family YMCA Participates in National Wellness Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Older Adults

Rahway, NJ, October 07, 2020 --(



In addition to National Senior Health and Fitness Day events, The Gateway Family YMCA has been providing virtual chronic disease self-management programs free to the local community throughout the global pandemic. Interested participants can also register for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program (BPSM) and the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) at www.tgfymca.org.



Throughout the day, the community is invited to visit The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook page for helpful resources, information and updates and discussions at www.facebook.com/GatewayFamilyY



According to Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the perfect opportunity for seniors to make, renew, and revitalize their commitment to lead healthier lives through wellness, nutrition and programs designed specifically to meet their needs. This is even more important today while we are practicing social distancing and may not be as active as usual.”



During National Senior Health and Fitness Day, participants will join with an estimated 100,000 older adults across the country participating in local virtual activities to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition and preventative care. Although previously scheduled in May, the national event proposed an additional date to accommodate everyone.



“With the onset of social distancing and safety practices in early March, our YMCA pivoted and began offering virtual programming to our members and the community,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “What we have found is that our active older adults are participating consistently from home, and enjoy the socialization as well as the wellness benefits our live group exercise programs provide.”



National Senior Health & Fitness Day is typically held on the last Wednesday in May. The program, the largest senior wellness event of its kind, is organized by the Mature Market Resource CenterSM, a national clearinghouse for professionals who work with older adults.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.



Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union are also sponsoring this event.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



