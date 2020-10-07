Grow Your Business and Happiness with the Power of Credibility

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AHAthat Press Release

Have a New-Found Understanding of Credibility and How it Can Help You Succeed in Life and Business

Cupertino, CA, October 07, 2020



Credibility is the answer. Of course, what we mean is the new definition of credibility, not the definition in the dictionary. The word “credibility” is only one-third accurate in the dictionary today. The dictionary says that credibility is “the quality of being trusted.” Credibility and trust is not the same thing.



After having interviewed 500 thought leaders about credibility, Mitchell Levy learned that credibility is bigger and more powerful than that.



Here is Mitchell's simple definition of credibility:



Credibility is being known, being likeable, and being trustworthy.



· Whereas being known is demonstrating your desire to serve others as well as transparently showing your intent, demonstrating your commitment, and sharing your integrity.

· Whereas being likeable is transparently sharing your “stage” and showing respect by “showing up when you show up.”

· Whereas being trustworthy is showing up as your authentic self, demonstrating integrity in all you say and do, showing your vulnerability, and being coachable in every situation.



If you want people to want to find you, seek help from you, and want to do business with you, credibility is the key. It will change the way you perceive not just your business - not just how you show up in your business - but how you show up in your life.



Join the Credibility Nation Summit on October 9 and 10 to hear and learn from 22 amazing speakers from around the world on how you can enhance your credibility, succeed in business, and live a happier life.



Book your seats now in the Credibility Nation Summit here: https://aha.pub/cn-summit.



Stay credible!



About AHAthat®:

AHAthat spreads credust through a global application, a wordpress plugin, AHAthat Radio, and the AHAthat Tradeschool. AHAthat makes it easy for you to:



1) Spread credust (https://Credust.com). The platform allows you to easily build your brand by sharing others’ quotes with proper attribution. (https://AHAthat.com)



2) Get inspired and motivated 24 hours a day. Hear the voices of Thought Leaders worldwide through their AHA messages that were specifically crafted to deliver high-impact, motivational content. (https://AHAthatRadio.com)



3) Get in touch with partners (instructors) that have been vetted by Mitchell Levy and his team. They do what they say and say what they do. (https://AHAthatTradeSchool.com)



About THiNKaha®:

THiNKaha delivers credibility through books, credreels™ and courses. THiNKaha makes it easy to:



1) Have your book ghostwritten, become an Amazon Bestselling Author, and the recognized expert in your space. https://www.AHAthat.com/Author/



2) Create your credibility sizzle reel,showcase who you are and your credibility to your audience. https://www.ThoughtLeaderLife.com/Get-Your-Credreel/



3) Enhance your credibility in your LinkedIn profile and turn it into a lead magnet. https://credibility.thinkific.com/



Jenilee Maniti

1-408-257-3000



https://amzn.to/3543YOn



