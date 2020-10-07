Glint Advertising Enhances Team

Glint Advertising hires and promotes problem solvers who are as unique as their agency. Their leadership team requires a background of past business ownership or leadership. Those requirements are the only way to ensure the right perspective around business challenges, stresses, and the rewards that come from success. Glint is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Noel to Vice President and the newest addition to the team, Jamie Mendoza, as Account Director.

Glintsters are problem solvers and as unique as their agency. Their leadership team requires a background of past business ownership or leadership. Those requirements are the only way to ensure the right perspective around business challenges, stresses, and the rewards that come from success. Glint is proud to announce the promotion of Ryan Noel to Vice President and the newest addition to the team, Jamie Mendoza, as Account Director.



"We're very selective with the people, clients, and partners who make up the Glintster team. When we find those rare individuals with personality, passion, and drive that Glint needs to be successful, we bring them in as soon as we can. Jamie is one of those people, and Ryan has proven to deliver unequaled standards within the organization; thus, he is well-deserving of his promotion," said Craig Lloyd, President/CEO. Glint is excited about the journey of watching their careers advance and grateful to be along for the ride. They both always welcome an opportunity to meet and collaborate, so don't hold back getting to know them. They have some great stories and even better strategies for building networks and businesses.



Ryan Noel, Vice President

Before graduating from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Public Relations and Advertising, Ryan taught himself and completed all the available Google AdWords certifications. He started his career focused on helping small businesses reach their local audience through a holistic approach to budget planning, ad buys, and digital marketing strategies. Although Ryan has become a swiss army knife of marketing, acquiring multiple facets of digital marketing techniques, his primary focus has been towards video. In 2012, Ryan was one of the first individuals to hold every Google Certification and the newest AdWords for Video certification. His knowledge skyrocketed his success and landed him a prime position as a thought leader in the video marketing industry.



Ryan has always felt the only way to provide exceedingly exceptional performance for his clients is to stay on the cusp of innovative techniques and have a strong working knowledge of digital platforms.



Ryan came to Glint because he believes in providing his clients with a holistic approach to their marketing strategy and that keeping the brand at the forefront of their work will always provide results. As part of the leadership team, he is growing agency businesses on both the traditional and digital marketing side and brings a fresh and unique viewpoint to all of the work provided for clients. Being a reliable resource for clients and providing them with actual results is the primary goal of Ryan's daily duties.



Jamie Mendoza, Account Director

Jamie is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. She earned a bachelor's in journalism and minored in Enterprise Studies from Gaylord College of Communication and Journalism, one of the country's top 10 journalism programs. Her innovative attitude and unique perspective drive her to bring a youthful twist to the industry, making her a valuable asset to Glint and its clients.



In the past, Jamie was a Digital Strategist for Lindsey + Asp, where she managed local and national clients. Some of those clients included Spotify, OU Athletics, and the 2020 Census. Working at Lindsey + Asp has not only helped shape her organizational skills but has enhanced her ability to communicate, problem-solve, and manage an account team. Jamie has emerged as a leader, pushing her team to execute creative campaigns while producing tangible results.



Jamie was also the Public Relations Director for Sooner Sportspad. Sooner Sportspad is an award-winning sports television show, where sports analysts interview OU athletes and discuss all Oklahoma sports. The show is televised nationwide on Fox Sports and has a live studio audience every week. As the PR director, Jamie was responsible for bringing in the audience for the show and marketing the show on all social platforms and OU networks. Working for Sportspad opened many doors for Jamie and provided her with insight into the sports and PR industry. With Sportspad being a live broadcast show, there was very little room for mistakes, which strengthened Jamie's ability to adapt fast and solve problems even faster.



Her background in agency work combined with the sports PR industry gives Jamie a leg up in client management and business development. Jamie successfully defines campaign objectives with the Glint team and collaborates with account executives, art directors, and website developers to execute clients' goals. Jamie is responsible for developing Glint's social media strategy, as well as those of their clients.



