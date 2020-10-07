XtraGlobex Welcomes Erin Butrico

Press Releases XtraGlobex, Inc. Press Release

Philadelphia Firm Expands to Meet Demand Across Pennsylvania and Ohio

Philadelphia, PA, October 07, 2020 --(



Ms. Butrico brings deep experience in the strategy and operations space. While consulting for Deloitte in their healthcare practice, her projects ranged from digital health initiatives to formal merger and acquisitions. She has worked with pharmaceutical companies in various commercial model transformations to help them maximize operational efficiency as they prepare for growth.



“We are pleased to welcome Erin Butrico, whose solid strategic background and fresh perspective will strengthen our ability to drive consistent performance that’s crucial to our clients’ future success,” says Fady Sahhar, President of XtraGlobex. “The growing demand in the healthcare, MLTSS, and I/DD segments offers us the opportunity to attract talented and experienced individuals who can deliver on our promise of Exceptional and Sustainable Competitive Advantage.”



“I am very much looking forward to joining the team at XtraGlobex and can’t wait to get started on creating value for us as well as the consumers we and our clients serve,” Ms. Butrico says.



Ms. Butrico is currently pursuing her Masters in Health Administration from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and French from Duke University.



Philadelphia, PA, October 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- XtraGlobex, Inc. today announced the appointment of Erin Butrico as Consulting Associate, to continue to build internal capacity and to respond to the growth in Managed Long Term Services and Supports (MLTSS), Managed Care Readiness in the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) and Behavioral Health market needs. She will be based in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

Ms. Butrico brings deep experience in the strategy and operations space. While consulting for Deloitte in their healthcare practice, her projects ranged from digital health initiatives to formal merger and acquisitions. She has worked with pharmaceutical companies in various commercial model transformations to help them maximize operational efficiency as they prepare for growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Erin Butrico, whose solid strategic background and fresh perspective will strengthen our ability to drive consistent performance that's crucial to our clients' future success," says Fady Sahhar, President of XtraGlobex. "The growing demand in the healthcare, MLTSS, and I/DD segments offers us the opportunity to attract talented and experienced individuals who can deliver on our promise of Exceptional and Sustainable Competitive Advantage."

"I am very much looking forward to joining the team at XtraGlobex and can't wait to get started on creating value for us as well as the consumers we and our clients serve," Ms. Butrico says.

Ms. Butrico is currently pursuing her Masters in Health Administration from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and French from Duke University.

XtraGlobex, Inc. provides strategy, analytics and communications services to organizations specializing in healthcare, community-based and professional organizations serving the Medicare and Medicaid populations and Long Term Services and Supports. The company is grounded in a legacy of advocacy for Independent Living and Consumer Self-determination. Founded in 2001, XtraGlobex has offices in Philadelphia, PA, and Marlton, NJ and works with clients throughout the US and Canada. Learn how XtraGlobex creates Exceptional and Sustainable Competitive advantage, turning existing challenges into positive solutions and future hurdles into launchpads for growth. Visit www.XtraGlobex.com and read our multi-part blog series "Break Through Value-Based Payments."

Contact Information
XtraGlobex, Inc.
Cathryn Hilliard
1 (856) 397-5040
www.xtraglobex.com

Cathryn Hilliard

1 (856) 397-5040



www.xtraglobex.com



