HealtheFirst Appoints Dr. Joran Clute to Board

HealtheFirst BPM – Case Management SaaS Tech today announced that Dr. Joran Clute has been appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Clute will be active in review and direction for enhancing IP, design, and development of the HealtheFirst technology to fill needs of the health and wellness services industry.

"I am delighted to welcome Joran to our board," said Steve Clute, HealtheFirst's chairman and CEO. "He brings a fresh medical perspective for digital technologies of particular relevance to our innovation agenda, together with broad experience in medicine. Our company will benefit from Dr. Clute's insights, understanding and professional perspective as focus on executing our strategy and delivering value for clients and investors."

Dr. Clute is currently working at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He graduated from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, and after working at Sanford Health received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. Experience with volunteerism, a community medical clinic, the Peer Messenger Committee and Anesthesiology Department Resident Education Committee give him broad and diverse perspective across the industry.

"We are fortunate to have Joran's medical understanding and experience to assist HealtheFirst in growing as a leader in the healthcare industry," said Steve Clute. "We are moving fast and need essential insight and support to carry out our strategies. Joran is a head down, hands on doctor who understands delivery of outcomes using tools dedicated to lower time and money costs."

Dr. Clute said, "I am enthusiastic to give my support to HealtheFirst. I know that high quality technology really makes a difference to people on the front lines – especially in the world of case management where everything has and continues to change and adapt."

Launched in late 2017, HealtheFirst is a fast-growing leader in business process and case management software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

